Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
25.03.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Orthex

Mar 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Orthex
Corporation shares (short name: ORTHEX) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq
Helsinki. Orthex is a small cap company within the Consumer Discretionary
sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq
Helsinki on February 29, 2021. Orthex is the 26th company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year, and it represents the fourth
listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Orthex is a leading Nordic houseware company. Orthex designs, produces and
sells household products with a mission to make consumers' everyday life
easier: Orthex strives to create functional, long lasting and sustainable
high-quality household products. Orthex's products cover multifunctional
assortment of storage boxes, kitchen products and products for home and yard.
Orthex markets and sells its products under three main consumer brands:
SmartStore, GastroMax and Orthex. Orthex aims to be the industry forerunner in
sustainability by promoting safe and long-lasting products, reducing the carbon
footprint of its operations and products, as well as by sourcing an
ever-increasing amount of raw materials from bio-based and recycled materials.
Orthex aims for its production process to be carbon neutral by 2030. For more
information 

"We are very happy about the immense interest in Orthex's initial public
offering. The successful listing supports the implementation of our growth
strategy and enables us to concentrate on achieving our goals: to build our
brand awareness and to accelerate our growth in Europe. We thank our current
and new shareholders for their trust in the company and warmly welcome them to
build the future Orthex," says Alexander Rosenlew, CEO of Orthex Corporation. 

"We congratulate Orthex on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly
welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of
Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased to welcome a well-known manufacturer of
households products to the stock exchange. We look forward to a long-standing
partnership with the company and its shareholders." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
