Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Orthex

Mar 25, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Orthex Corporation shares (short name: ORTHEX) commence today on the prelist of Nasdaq Helsinki. Orthex is a small cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company's shares are estimated to move to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki on February 29, 2021. Orthex is the 26th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year, and it represents the fourth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Orthex is a leading Nordic houseware company. Orthex designs, produces and sells household products with a mission to make consumers' everyday life easier: Orthex strives to create functional, long lasting and sustainable high-quality household products. Orthex's products cover multifunctional assortment of storage boxes, kitchen products and products for home and yard. Orthex markets and sells its products under three main consumer brands: SmartStore, GastroMax and Orthex. Orthex aims to be the industry forerunner in sustainability by promoting safe and long-lasting products, reducing the carbon footprint of its operations and products, as well as by sourcing an ever-increasing amount of raw materials from bio-based and recycled materials. Orthex aims for its production process to be carbon neutral by 2030. For more information "We are very happy about the immense interest in Orthex's initial public offering. The successful listing supports the implementation of our growth strategy and enables us to concentrate on achieving our goals: to build our brand awareness and to accelerate our growth in Europe. We thank our current and new shareholders for their trust in the company and warmly welcome them to build the future Orthex," says Alexander Rosenlew, CEO of Orthex Corporation. "We congratulate Orthex on the successful completion of its IPO, and warmly welcome the company to Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are pleased to welcome a well-known manufacturer of households products to the stock exchange. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the company and its shareholders." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm