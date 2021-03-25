Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
25.03.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes ACQ Bure as Nasdaq's first European SPAC listing

Stockholm, March 25, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in ACQ
Bure AB's shares (short name ACQ SPAC) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm
Main Market. The company belongs the Financials segment and is the first SPAC,
and the 27th company overall, to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

AQC Bure is the first SPAC, Special Purpose Acquisition Company, to be listed
in the Nordics, with others expected to follow shortly. The listing follows an
increasing demand among issuers and investors for SPACs as a complement to the
already existing listing models that Nasdaq offers. In the U.S, more than 180
SPACs have been listed with Nasdaq since the beginning of 2021 and the growth
is likely to continue. 

Behind the first SPAC is the Investment Company Bure Equity (BURE) who
appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, SEB AB, as the global coordinator and
book runner on ACQ Bure. ACQ intends to acquire a sustainable Nordic quality
company with an enterprise value of SEK 3-7 billion. There has been a strong
interest among investors and some of Sweden's biggest pension funds have lined
up to participate. 

"The great interest in ACQ demonstrated by the public and institutional
investors confirms the attractiveness of ACQ's offer," said Henrik Blomquist,
CEO. "We are delighted to welcome all the shareholders in ACQ and look forward
to create long term shareholder value together." 

"We are thrilled to welcome ACQ Bure as our very first SPAC in the Nordics as
they list in Stockholm," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at
Nasdaq. "SPACs offer a new way to enter the public market and there is a lot of
interest from European issuers to list SPACs. We look forward to support ACQ
Bure over the coming comings months as they look to acquire a company." 



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
