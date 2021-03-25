ONI, a rapidly growing company redefining the boundaries of microscopy with its Nanoimager platform that enables imaging of individual molecules in living cells, today announces that Patrick Finn, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer of Twist Bioscience, has joined ONI's Board as an independent Director. Dr. Finn will work closely with the leadership team as ONI begins to introduce its single molecule microscopy solutions into the developing area of extracellular vesicles research as well as applied markets, such as immuno-oncology and virus detection.

"Patrick is a unique leader who has a track record of exceptional commercial strategy and execution," said Bo Jing, Founder and CEO of ONI. "His phenomenal success at Twist Bioscience is testament to his ability to support the building a world-class organization. We look forward to Patrick's guidance as we advance our first product to market in support of our mission to democratize single molecule microscopy."

Dr. Finn added "This past year of the global COVID pandemic has put a spotlight on the need for innovation across every aspect of life science research and diagnostics. Emerging diseases require fast-acting technologies that provide accurate results when and where they are needed. ONI's desktop microscopy platform is a great example for this purpose. I look forward to working closely with the visionary and creative team at ONI as we help empower researchers and fulfil the potential of the Nanoimager microscopy platform."

Dr. Finn currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of US biotech company Twist Bioscience, a leading synthetic biology and genomics company, where he is responsible for the global commercialization of all products and commercial development activities. He joined Twist prior to the launch of its synbio product line and subsequently introduced the next-generation sequencing (NGS) portfolio. Prior to Twist, he served as VP, Sales and Marketing at Enzymatics (acquired by QIAGEN), where he was vice president of sales, leading commercial activities for North America and Europe. Before Enzymatics, he held positions with increasing commercial focus, including director of business development at Agilent Technologies, director of product development for Beckman Coulter, and multiple technical roles in product development within Invitrogen and GE Healthcare/Amersham International. Dr. Finn also served on the scientific advisory boards of Lasergen and Enzymatics. He holds a Ph.D. in nucleic acid chemistry from Southampton University and a B.Sc. Hons in Chemistry from Heriot-Watt University.

ONI is a rapidly growing company developing microscopy solutions to help accelerate human discovery and fight disease by enabling everyone to see and understand the microscopic details of life. ONI's first product, the Nanoimager, is a desktop-sized, single molecule microscopy platform capable of visualizing, tracking and imaging individual molecules in living cells. Nanoimager has been adopted by more than 100 customers worldwide. ONI was founded in 2016 as a spin-out of Oxford University. For more information, visit oni.bio and follow ONI on Twitter @oniHQ and LinkedIn @ONI.

