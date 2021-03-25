Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Leak! InnoCan Pharma: Der nächste 80%-Kurssprung?
WKN: A2AJ82 ISIN: FI4000206750 Ticker-Symbol: 4K8 
Frankfurt
25.03.21
08:01 Uhr
12,980 Euro
-0,420
-3,13 %
25.03.2021
Kamux: Germany cancels hard lock-down during Easter but extended lock-down continues as announced before

HELSINKI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany cancels hard lock-down during Easter which means that retail stores can be open depending on the regional incidence of infections and measures related to that. Kamux's stores in Germany will be open according to local guidelines and restrictions. The stores can be open if the incidence of infections is low, with higher incidence of infections available will be pre-booked store appointments, click&collect option or solely digital sales depending on the current situation.

"We serve our customers flexibly on the terms of the current situation following the applicable instructions," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

More information:

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 40 5555 48951

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/germany-cancels-hard-lock-down-during-easter-but-extended-lock-down-continues-as-announced-before,c3313968

© 2021 PR Newswire
