EQS Group-News: u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox AG: u-blox announces first timing solutions based on L1 and L5 GNSS signals



25.03.2021 / 09:00





Press Release

u-blox announces first timing solutions based on L1 and L5 GNSS signals

The new L1/L5 timing modules and antenna supplement the company's existing L1/L2 product portfolio, offering increased robustness and accessibility.

Thalwil, Switzerland - March 25, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has announced its first multi-band high accuracy timing solutions to concurrently support the L1 and L5 GNSS (global navigation satellite system) signals. The ZED-F9T-10B and LEA-F9T-10B timing modules, and the RCB-F9T-1 timing card deliver nanosecond-level timing accuracies required to synchronize cellular network base stations and smart power grids. The ANN-MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna completes the offering, making it easy to evaluate the performance of the timing modules and develop high precision solutions for heavy machinery, ground robotics, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The timing modules' multi-band capability allows them to compensate the ionosphere error from all GNSS satellite constellations and reduce the timing error under clear skies to less than five nanoseconds without the need for an external GNSS correction service. To achieve maximum performance, the modules track signals from as many satellites as possible.

L1/L5 timing modules future-proof solutions

With satellite constellations transmitting signals on the L5 band nearing completion, the L1/L5 signal combination is becoming a viable option to complement the existing product portfolio based on L1 and L2 signals. Modernized L5 signals are expected to deliver improved performance, especially in difficult urban conditions. Because L5 signals fall within the protected ARNS (aeronautical radionavigation service) frequency band, they are also less subject to RF interference.

The LEA-F9T-10B, a brand-new module with extended -40 to +105 C temperature range, will enable the development of robust, future-proof solutions that leverage these new signals in the L5 frequency band.

In addition to offering a differential timing mode for highly accurate local timing, the modules include a suite of advanced security features:

- Improved anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technologies detect and flag malicious RF interference.

- Secure boot ensures that the modules can only boot with authentic firmware.

- Secure interfaces prevent intruders from tampering with the messages between the receiver and the host system.

- And time-receiver autonomous integrity monitoring (T-RAIM) provides highest-level timing integrity.

L1/L5 multi-band high precision active antenna simplifies testing and implementation

The u-blox ANN-MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna rounds off the product offering, making u-blox a one-stop-shop for the key components needed to implement high precision technology. The antenna, which supports the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou GNSS constellations for maximum position availability, addresses the scarcity of options in the nascent L1/L5 high precision antenna mass market, simplifying testing and deployment of L1/L5 multi-band GNSS solutions. Magnetic and fixed mounting options help meet the diverse installation needs of its target applications.

In addition to tracking GNSS signals in the L1 and L5 bands for new u-blox timing modules, ANN-MB1 targets developers in industrial navigation and robotics that are interested in high precision positioning technology to locate UAVs, ground robots, and agricultural equipment accurately and in real-time.

Engineering samples of the u-blox ZED-F9T-10B, RCB-F9T-1, and ANN-MB1 will be available in May 2021, followed by the LEA-F9T.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com