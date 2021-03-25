

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships (INPP.L) reported that its fiscal 2020 IFRS profit before tax declined to 60.8 million pounds from 137.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 3.76 pence compared to 9.17 pence.



Fiscal 2020 total investment income declined to 96.29 million pounds from 168.72 million pounds, last year. Interest income increased to 81.20 million pounds from 76.40 million pounds.



The Board reaffirmed its dividend target for 2021 of 7.55 pence per share. The Board also provided new dividend guidance for 2022 of 7.74 pence per share.



