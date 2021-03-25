Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Stuttgart
25.03.21
10:35 Uhr
12,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,79 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50012,70011:19
12,60012,70011:22
Dow Jones News
25.03.2021 | 09:37
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Launches Payments for Communication, TV and Transport Services via Magnit Pay

DJ Magnit Launches Payments for Communication, TV and Transport Services via Magnit Pay 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Launches Payments for Communication, TV and Transport Services via Magnit Pay 
25-March-2021 / 11:05 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press-release | Krasnodar | March 25, 2021. 
 
Magnit Launches Payments for Communication, TV and Transport Services via Magnit Pay 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (March 25, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, became the first Russian retailer to enable its customers to pay for mobile, Internet, and TV services as 
well as to top up transport cards via its app-the respective features were added to the Magnit loyalty program app 
after its update. 
The new functions are available to users of the Magnit Pay payment service, which was developed jointly with VTB Group 
and launched in mid-September 2020. Since then, about 180,000 Magnit customers have become active users of the payment 
service, and over 77,000 people have added their Magnit Pay card to contactless payment services (Apple Pay, Google 
Pay, etc.). About 50% of customers using Magnit Pay do so outside of the Magnit's ecosystem. The overall number of 
virtual Magnit Pay cards issued exceeds 3 million. 
The update enables using Magnit Pay to pay for communication, Internet, and TV services in the Magnit loyalty program 
app. It is also possible to top up Troika and Strelka transport cards. All these payments are accepted commission-free. 
Magnit is expanding the features of its loyalty program seeking to use it as a foundation for its future super app. In 
the nearest future, the Company plans to add several new options, including services to pay utilities, fines, taxes, 
etc. 
"We continue to develop the Magnit Super App and fill it with useful features. An option that allows paying for telecom 
and transport services directly from the app will enhance its value for customers. It will also help expand Magnit 
Pay's audience, which is already growing at rates far beyond our expectations," - commented Florian Jansen, Magnit 
Deputy CEO and Executive Director. 
"We are pleased to see our BaaS (Banking as a Service) tech platform help Magnit Pay evolve from a payment card 
solution to a full-fledged banking app for everyday use, which is supported by the fact that it now has 180 thousand 
active users. This is exactly why we are developing our platform - to provide convenient banking services to our 
partners' customers. In the nearest future, Magnit Pay will get new features, like QR code-based payments, credit 
brokerage services, and a lot more," - noted Svyatoslav Ostrovsky, Member of VTB's Management Board. 
In the future, Magnit's super app will also offer non-financial services, like getting a taxi, purchasing tickets, 
making reservations, and ordering food delivery. An in-house service to deliver goods from all formats of Magnit stores 
will also be integrated in the app. 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
 
Media Inquiries     Twitter 
Email: press@magnit.ru    @MagnitIR 
 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of 
RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London 
Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
Forward-looking statements: 
This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, 
statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking 
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results 
to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on 
information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements 
attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any 
forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96224 
EQS News ID:    1178335 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.