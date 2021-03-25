Stunning New Oceanfront Resort in Seychelles Now Open - JA Enchanted Waterfront Villas

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This March 2021, JA Resorts & Hotels introduces a brand-new tropical getaway in Seychelles: JA Enchanted Waterfront Villas, featuring 10 villa resort residences on the east coast of Mahé. Located just 5km from Seychelles International Airport, the new resort is 4km from the capital, Victoria, and a stone's throw away from a myriad of boutiques, bars and restaurants on Eden Island.

The luxurious Waterfront Villas are situated on 8,000 square metres of picturesque, tropical scenery with the first phase comprising of the Lodge, two Waterfront Pool Villas and the private marina opened from March 1st. The spacious villas are designed in a contemporary Creole style set against a striking backdrop of mountains sea views and neighboring islands. With sheltered verandas overlooking a garden and private infinity pools offering ocean views; each 354 square metre villa is two storeys high, with three ensuite bedrooms, a fully serviced kitchen and spacious dining and living rooms. Each Villa also has direct access to a perched beach. JA Enchanted Waterfront Villas are available for freehold purchase with the Villa Owners having the option to return their villas to the Resort Rental Pool.

The Lodge offers two hotel guestrooms and a junior suite and includes the Starboard Bistro. The bistro serves a delicious array of light cuisine from burgers, wraps, pizzas, sandwiches to pastas and salads and has an infinity-edge pool and decking for outdoor dining, as well as access to a beach. The property boasts its own private marina and is the gateway to its sister property, JA Enchanted Island Resort.

Neighbouring JA Enchanted Island Resort Seychelles is an ultra-luxurious hideaway in the middle of the Saint Anne Marine Park. Awarded "World's Leading Private Island Resort 2020" at the World Travel Awards, its renowned for its pearl white sand, lush tropical vegetation, turquoise waters and colourful marine life. Ten stunning villas are available from 130 square metres to 240 square metres, each with a private pool and direct access to the pristine beach. JA Enchanted Waterfront Villas will be run by the same award-winning team and General Manager of JA Enchanted Island Resort, Burak Aydin, who commented:

"JA Enchanted Waterfront Villas are ideal for those who want to experience the beauty and serenity of island life, while still being close to the action and nightlife of nearby hotspots, cultural attractions and local lifestyle."

