Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2021 | 09:41
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: On the change in AS Baltika observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-25 09:40 CET --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 25, 2021 to remove observation status for AS
Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN kood: EE3100145616) as the reasons due to which the
observation status was applied on March 21, 2019 ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because AS Baltika's total equity didn't comply
with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. 

Accroding to Audited 2020 Annual Report published by the issuer on March 24
total equity complies with the requirement set out in the Commecial Code. 

The observation status applied to the company on  and March 27, 2020 is still
in force. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
