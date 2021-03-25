Nasdaq Tallinn: On the change in AS Baltika observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-25 09:40 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 25, 2021 to remove observation status for AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN kood: EE3100145616) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on March 21, 2019 ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because AS Baltika's total equity didn't comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. Accroding to Audited 2020 Annual Report published by the issuer on March 24 total equity complies with the requirement set out in the Commecial Code. The observation status applied to the company on and March 27, 2020 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.