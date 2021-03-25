Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
25.03.2021
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, March 25

AIM and Media Release

25 March 2021

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of change of Significant Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has today received notification from Credit Suisse Holdings (Australia) Limited (on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG and its affiliates) (Credit Suisse) that, as at 22 March 2021, Credit Suisse had voting power in 64,380,484 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 5.47% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue and constituting a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies on that date.

Credit Suisse's interest in 64,380,484 ordinary shares was held as follows:

Holder of interestNature of interestRegistered holder of sharesNumber of ordinary shares
Credit Suisse Equities (Australia) Limited (ACN 068 232 708)Voting rights and right to disposeCS Fourth Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 069 126 432)35,225,483
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin BranchHolder of securities subject to an obligation to return under securities lending agreementCS Third Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 007 053 849)29,155,000
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (ARBN
099554131)		Voting rights and right to disposeCS Third Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 007 053 849)1

Credit Suisse acquired 1,866,204 shares for an average price of A$0.306 per share between 23 November 2020 and 18 March 2021 (excluding any securities borrowed pursuant to a securities lending agreement). It disposed of 1,013,649 shares for an average price of A$0.307 per share between 23 November 2020 and 22 March 2021 (excluding any shares returned pursuant to a securities lending agreement).

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

© 2021 PR Newswire
