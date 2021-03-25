Anzeige
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Dow Jones News
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 
25-March-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR 
DEALING DATE: 24/03/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.8168 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15506892 
CODE: WSRI 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           LU1861134382 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           WSRI 
Sequence No.:   96273 
EQS News ID:    1178396 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

