Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
Frankfurt
25.03.21
08:04 Uhr
5,550 Euro
+0,150
+2,78 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re LTIP

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities re LTIP

PR Newswire

London, March 25

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE AECI LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN (THE LTIP)

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised that AECI had entered into an agreement with Investec Bank Limited (Investec), an independent third party broking firm, to purchase AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the LTIP, in order to settle the obligations to its participants in respect of the Performance Shares (as defined in the rules of the LTIP) that will vest on 16 April 2021, in a non-dilutive manner in accordance with the rules of the LTIP.

The following information is disclosed in compliance with the Listings Requirements:

Name of share scheme: LTIP

Company: AECI

Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of Shares by Investec on behalf of the LTIP to settle the obligations to the LTIP participants

Class of securities: Ordinary shares

Extent of interest: Indirect non-beneficial (purchased by Investec acting as agent on behalf of the AECI LTIP vesting account)

Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Date of transactionNo. of shares acquiredVWAPPrice
High		Price
Low		Value of transaction
18 March 202164 634R101,7130R103,7200R100,6200R6 574 118,0420
19 March 2021182 239R101,6552R103,0300R101,0300R18 525 541,9928
23 March 202190 717R100,8745R101,8600R99,9700R9 151 032,0165
24 March 2021154 464R99,8966R102,3200R98,9200R15 430 426,1054

Woodmead, Sandton

25 March 2021

Equity and Debt Sponsor:Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

