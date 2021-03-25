Paiblock, a global FinTech company, today announced that Founder and CEO, Mark Arthur has been selected as a winner of CEO Today Global Awards 2021.

"I am honoured to be recognised as a winner of the CEO Today Global Awards 2021," said Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO at Paiblock. "Having dedicated the past 10 years to the democratisation of data and the role of blockchain and artificial intelligence in augmenting social, environmental and economic outcomes, I am deeply grateful to have been chosen for my vision, passion and hard work."

Every year, CEO Today magazine identifies and honours the most respected companies and their C-level executives who lead the way on a global stage. CEO Today's research team draws on the views of thousands of stakeholders including investors, analysts, employees, and media professionals worldwide to compile its annual Global CEO Awards. The CEO Today Global Awards celebrate the success, innovation and strategic vision of CEOs around the world, across a number of sectors and industries. Having featured CEOs from across every region and from all of the key business sectors CEO Today magazine is ideally placed to recognise and applaud those CEOs that have disrupted their industry's status quo and taken their company to new heights of innovation and growth.

CEO Today commented: "Between the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic instability, the business disruption and the many personal and professional struggles the whole world has faced, the past 12 months have been challenging, to say the least. As the pandemic ravaged businesses across the world, the past year has certainly been testing for business leaders and CEOs. Juggling the move to working from home, while keeping employees and customers safe, considering shifting consumer preferences and doing everything in their power to stay afloat is not an easy task. This is why here at CEO Today, we feel that it's now more than ever that the leaders who have managed to successfully execute their companies' strategy during this unprecedented time deserve recognition for their efforts!"

"This award is testament to Paiblock's strategy for building capabilities and talents to sustain continuous innovation and growth across diverse verticals and geographic regions in these pandemic times." concluded Mr. Arthur.

About Paiblock

Paiblock is on a mission to provide a blockchain based and ai-powered payment and digital lifestyle platform that helps consumers gather all the dots of the digital life in one secure place.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005040/en/

Contacts:

Mark Arthur

Email: press@paiblock.app