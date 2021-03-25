The Analyst is the Home for Sports Fans Seeking Rich Data-Driven Stories and Predictions Powered by Stats Perform

Stats Perform, the Sports Tech leader in data and AI, today announced the launch of The Analyst, a fan-facing website and multimedia experience from experts with unmatched access to the best sports data that tell the hidden story of sports.

The Analyst capitalizes on Stats Perform's 40 years of experience driving innovation and analysis within sports and powering the fan engagement behind some of the biggest media, broadcast and technology companies. The content is powered by Stats Perform's Opta data and takes a different approach to sports coverage, layering expert analysis and AI-led predictions over traditional storytelling. The Analyst will meet fans where they like to consume content, sharing unique stories and insights across editorial, podcasts, videos and social media. The website will focus on the unique stories in global football, American football, basketball, baseball, cricket, rugby, golf, hockey and tennis.

"There is no better way to understand Stats Perform and our expertise in data-driven fan engagement than through the content we share on The Analyst. We are the experts at in-depth analysis and driving exciting narratives around the sports we love," said Stats Perform Chief Executive Officer Carl Mergele. "The Analyst uses our rich, accurate data and expertise in data science, AI and storytelling to surface a new layer of data-driven content from within the game. With The Analyst, we want to inspire all fans, from the innovative leaders changing our industry to the avid sports fan looking for new insights to share with friends."

Stats Perform has been delivering insights direct to fans for more than a decade. The Analyst expands on the legacy of the company's @OptaJoe and @StatsbyStats Twitter handles. The company launched @OptaJoe in 2009, focusing on providing deeper insights from within global football, with a specific focus on the Premier League and UK football. Today, the award-winning social media handle has more than 1.2 million followers, and all of Stats Perform's social channels reach over two million fans. The Analyst is the next evolution of Stats Perform's direct to fan engagement.

To get the latest data-driven stories from across sports, visit The Analyst at: https://theanalyst.com/.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in Sports Tech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

