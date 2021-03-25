DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.:



25.03.2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





S155 VOTING DEADLINE DATE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces the following update on the implementation of its proposal to resolve the various multi-jurisdictional legacy litigations and claims against the Steinhoff Group, including those against former South African holding company Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), on the terms announced on 27 July 2020 as subsequently revised (the "Steinhoff Global Settlement").

S155 Voting Deadline Date

Under SIHPL's proposal in terms of section 155 of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (the "S155 Proposal", which is available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com), for those who qualify as "Scheme Creditors" and wish to participate and vote at the "Meeting" (each as defined in the S155 Proposal), the last date for submitting claims to the Claims Administrator for verification is the "Voting Deadline Date" published on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com in due course.

Scheme Creditors are advised that the Voting Deadline Date has now been published on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com as 05 May 2021 , and accordingly any Scheme Creditors wishing to participate in and vote at the Meeting must file their claims prior to such date.

Further Information

Claimants are able to review additional information and submit their claim details on the following website: www.SteinhoffSettlement.com.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

25 March 2021