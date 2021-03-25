

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Swiss central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The central bank is expected to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc was steady against the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 116.39 against the yen, 1.1067 against the euro, 1.2833 against the pound and 0.9374 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de