

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased for the second month in a row in February, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The producer price index gained 0.8 percent annually in February, following a 0.9 percent growth in January.



Excluding energy, underlying inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent from 1.4 percent in January.



Among sectors, prices of intermediate goods grew 4.8 percent yearly in February and those of non-durable goods gained 1.0 percent.



Meanwhile, energy prices declined 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer price decreased 1.5 percent in February, after a 3.4 percent in the previous month.



