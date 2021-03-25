

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) said, for 2021, the company is expecting revenue growth in the low double-digit percentage range, including TRIOPTICS. The Group currently forecasts EBITDA to increase significantly in the current fiscal year. The EBITDA margin is due to reach between 16.0 and 17.0 percent.



Fiscal 2020 earnings after tax was 42.7 million euros compared to 67.6 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.73 euros compared to 1.18 euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.6 percent excl. PPA.



Fiscal 2020 revenue declined to 767.2 million euros from 837.0 million euros, last year, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and structural issues in the automotive industry.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of JENOPTIK AG will propose to pay a substantially higher dividend of 0.25 euros to the shareholders to the Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2021.



