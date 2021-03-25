

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Suez SA (SZEVF.PK) and French energy management firm Schneider Electric (SBGSF.PK) announced Thursday their agreement to form joint venture to develop and market a joint offering of innovative digital solutions for the management of the water cycle.



The JV will support municipal water operators as well as industrial players in the acceleration of their digital transformations. It will provide a unique range of software solutions for planning, operation, maintenance, and optimization of water treatment infrastructure.



The JV will be created once all the authorizations from the relevant competition authorities have been received.



SUEZ's expertise in water and its experience in digital solutions will be combined with Schneider Electric's experience in the development of software which provides digital water, energy management, and automation solutions.



SUEZ's real-time software suite, AQUADVANCED, addresses the full range of challenges in the water cycle. Further, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure for Water and Wastewater allows for real-time supervision of data from multiple applications which can then be shared with the different company departments.



Diane Galbe , Group SEVP - Smart & Environmental Solutions BU and Strategy, said, 'The creation of this joint venture is fully in line with the SUEZ 2030 strategic plan which aims to use cutting-edge technologies in order to offer all of our customers' digital solutions that are 100% sustainable in terms of their impact on health, quality of life, environment, and climate.'



