TosLabs: a New Multi-Chain IDO Platform to Improve Trust and Provide a Better DeFi Funding Experience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Recently, TosLabs has announced the launching of their multi-chain IDO platform Which currently supports ERC and BSC chains, which means that projects based on any of these chains can hold their DEX offerings (IDOs) on this platform. Polkadot and a full multi-chain ecosystem will be supported in the coming weeks.

The DeFi ecosystem is evolving constantly. From the age of ICOs to IDOs, centralized exchanges to DEX's, we've come a long way. Things are different now. The landscape and needs have changed.

But despite that, the number of reliable IDO platforms is limited in the whole ecosystem. There are only a handful of such platforms. Due to that reason, there's a strong need for reliable IDO platforms that can assist in funding the launch of great new DeFi projects. Fortunately, one such platform is taking shape in the form of TosLabs.

Priority to DIS holders

TosLabs is a platform developed by the TosDis Finance team. As a result, it follows a multi-tier system that prioritizes the holders of DIS token, which is the official token of TosDis project. So if you're already using other platforms of the TosDis Finance project (i.e. EasyStake platform), and already having DIS tokens in your wallet, you're likely to benefit more from this platform than other people who are not DIS holders.

Support for Multiple Popular wallets

The TosLabs project also supports multiple wallets. In fact, all popular non-custodian wallets such as MetaMask, MathsWallet, TrustWallet, and WalletConnect are supported. So you can choose the wallet of your choice to purchase the tokens through this platform, and if you're a DeFi project then people participating in your IDO can also purchase the tokens easily without having to worry about the wallet that they're using. More wallets are likely to be supported in the coming days.

Proprietary Screening, Due Diligence and Compliance Procedure to Attract Only the Top 3% of Projects

A common issue with all Dex platforms is the quality of tokens listed on them. There are many projects that are initiated for the sole purpose of conning people in the wild world of DeFi. And some projects, though not initiated for this purpose, lose track and become unsuccessful so they fail to deliver.. TosLabs has developed a project screening and compliance procedure to ensure that none of the projects listed on their platform is involved with either of these scenarios. With that process, they try to ensure that every IDO on their platform is completely legitimate, and has a high probability of generating returns for the investors.

Conclusion

In short, TosLabs seems like a promising IDO platform that can significantly improve the trust of people in IDOs and the funding environment for new DeFi projects. The platform will be live with ERC and BSC support this March. Some great projects are also being lined up to raise through it, which are likely to be listed in the coming days. Go and check them out yourself.

Media contact

Company: TosLabs

Contact: Media Team

Email: business@tosdis.finance

Website: https://tosdis.finance/

Official Telegram group https://t.me/Tosdis

Announcement channel https://t.me/TosdisAnn

Twitter https://twitter.com/tosdisfinance

Medium https://tosdis-fi.medium.com

SOURCE: TosLabs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637408/TosLabs-a-New-Multi-Chain-IDO-Platform-to-Improve-Trust-and-Provide-a-Better-DeFi-Funding-Experience