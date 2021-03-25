Payout of dividend and Board and Executive Committee compensation confirmed. Shareholders also approved capital reduction through the cancellation of shares repurchased under ABB's share buyback program.

The shareholders of ABB have approved all the proposals by the company's Board of Directors at its 2021 Annual General Meeting. Due to the extraordinary circumstances and in line with applicable Swiss COVID-19 legislation, shareholders were not able to attend the meeting in person but could exercise their shareholder rights via the independent proxy who represented 59 percent of the issued share capital.

The shareholders supported the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.80 per share with

99.4 percent of the votes. The dividend payment in Switzerland is planned for March 31, 2021. The shareholders also approved the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2020 with 99.4 percent of the votes.

Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors with 92.9 percent of the votes. With the exception of Matti Alahuhta, who as announced earlier did not stand for re-election, all other members of the Board were re-elected for another term: Jacob Wallenberg, Gunnar Brock, David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, Lars Förberg, Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett, David Meline and Satish Pai.

Furthermore, a capital reduction through the cancellation of shares repurchased under ABB's share buyback program announced in July 2020 was supported with 98.4 percent. Shareholders also approved in a binding vote with 98.4 percent the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2022 financial year with 92.7 percent. In addition, in a non-binding vote the shareholders voted in favor of the compensation report for 2020 with 90.2 percent of the votes.

The final results of the Annual General Meeting are available on www.abb.com. ABB will be reporting first quarter results on April 27, 2021.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

