

Navier 27 cabin version



Navier 27 open version



Founders (Reo Baird and Sampriti Bhattacharyya)

West Palm Beach, FL, Mar 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - At the 2021 Palm Beach International Boat Show, Navier, a Silicon Valley startup, is proud to announce the first product for the new brand, a 27-foot foiling performance-craft that is capable of a range exceeding 75 nautical miles all under electric propulsion, with exceptionally advanced autonomy features. The foils will ensure a smooth ride over chop and the minimal wetted surface reduces drag, resulting in the most efficient operation possible.Highlights:- Navier--a Silicon Valley startup--is building technology to radically increase efficiency of small power boats by 90% while ensuring zero emissions and a vastly superior ride experience.- Led by two MIT engineers who are avid boaters with extensive experience in ocean robotics, aerospace flight controls and autonomous systems. Additionally, the team is working with world-renowned experts involved in America's Cup foil vessel development.- The first product is the Navier 27, an all-electric hydrofoil performance-craft capable of a range exceeding 75 nautical miles at a 20kt cruising speed. The craft is outfitted with a highly advanced autopilot with features we see in today's self-driving land vehicles.- Navier at PBIBS 2021 (located in booth number 309) - www.navierboat.comHigh-tech features of the vessel include a highly advanced autopilot capable of both speed and course control, as well as an aerospace-grade foil control system and assistive docking technology, making the Navier 27 the most technologically advanced recreational boat on--or above--the water.At speeds reaching or exceeding 18 knots, the boat flies on foils that are similar in design to high-performance America's Cup sailing vessels. In fact, the Navier team includes world-renowned experts involved in the development of America's Cup foiling race boats.Sampriti Bhattacharyya is the co-founder and CEO of this new U.S.-based company that will design and build electrically propelled foiling powerboats, initially just for the recreational market. She is an MIT PhD in mechanical engineering with original contributions in the field of hydrodynamic design. With extensive experience in ocean technology as well as prior experience as an aerospace engineer building flight control systems at NASA, Sampriti brings an impressive wealth of knowledge to Navier.Navier's other co-founder and CTO is Reo Baird. Reo holds degrees in aerospace, electrical and computer engineering and specializes in autonomous systems. Baird has extensive professional experience in the marine industry, and he is a lifelong boater who has logged over 10,000 ocean miles. His experience and knowledge of advanced autonomous systems will play a key role in the design of the Navier 27.Navier is no ordinary boat company. It is trying to reinvent the boat as we know it and define the future of waterborne transportation.Main SpecificationsLength: 27'Beam: 8'6"Foiling speed: 18-30+ ktRange: 75+ nmi @ 20ktPower: 2x 50kwElectric Draft: 2ft / 5.5ftCapacity: 10 passengersKey Facts Navier 27Electric: Goes the distance without noise or pollutionActive Foil Control: Smooth ride and a sporty handling, enabled by aerospace stabilization technologyRetracting Foils: Fly above 3-4ft seas or retract foils for beaching and shallow-water operationAssisted Docking: Precise sensor-assisted joystick docking free of delays typical in gas boatsAdvanced Autopilot: Perfect speed and cruise control, whether station keeping, trolling, or cruisingHazard Alert: Navier 27 is aware of its surroundings, alerting you of danger before it's too lateConnected: Check in on your boat from anywhere in the world via smartphone2 Versions: Cabin and Open versionPress Office / Sand People Communication :sandpeoplecommunication.comElisa Cortie@sandpeoplecommunication.comM: +39 389 3138060Source: NavierCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.