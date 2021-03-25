Grid Metals Corp.: Grid Metals Set to Drill at Bannockburn Nickel Property Completes 15 Drill Holes at East Bull Lake Palladium Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its East Bull Lake palladium property near Sudbury, Ontario and its Bannockburn Township nickel property south of Timmins, Ontario.

East Bull Lake Palladium

The Company has completed thirteen drill holes on the Central Parisien Lake Zone and two drill holes in a new target area located approximately 400 metres to the south. Results for the first three drill holes at Central Parisien Lake (EBL21-01 to -03) were reported on March 11, 2021. The new drilling includes step out holes to the west and east from the discovery hole (EBL20-13 - see December 3, 2020 news release) and covers a strike length of approximately one kilometre. Drill core is being logged and split at the Company's core facility in Massey, Ontario. Assay results for the next three holes (EBL21-04 to -06) are expected to be reported on soon.

Bannockburn Nickel Property Drill Program Set to Commence

Grid has now signed a drill contract to complete approximately 2,000 meters of drilling at Bannockburn. The program will focus on the bulk tonnage B Zone target - a direct analogue to Canada Nickel Company's (TSXV: CNC) Crawford Nickel deposit, which is also located in the Timmins area. A drill permit has been received and drilling is expected to commence within the next few weeks, subject to road conditions. The drill program will cover one kilometre of prospective strike length with the objective of confirming nickel grades and widths. A composite core sample from the new drilling will be submitted for mineralogical and metallurgical testing to assess potential nickel recoveries and concentrate grades. Previous metallurgical test work on B Zone core (see recent NI43-101 Technical Report available on the Company's website) highlighted the potential for a very high grade (~30%) nickel concentrate. More information on the drilling plans will provided in future.

Both the East Bull Palladium Property and the Bannockburn Nickel Property exploration programs are being directed by Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo. Dr. Peck has considerable international experience in platinum group metal and nickel exploration through his previous senior roles with Falconbridge Limited, the Anglo American group and North American Palladium (now Impala Canada) - former owner of the sole operating palladium mine in Canada.

Dr. Dave Peck, P.Geo., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release for purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

