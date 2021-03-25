OneSoft Solutions Inc. Reports Annual Results for Fiscal 2020 Posting 50% YOY Revenue Increase

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Fiscal 2020") and provides a business update.

Please refer to the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more information. The MD&A contains discussion of the OneBridge Innovation Lab & Technology Roadmap, the Cognitive Integrity Management ("CIM") Technology Advantage and an in-depth analysis of Potential Markets for CIM along with complete analysis of Fiscal 2020, the financial quarter ended December 31, 2020 and other information. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three months ended Year ended (in C$,000, per share in C$) December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue 966 640 4,056 2,712 Gross profit 776 382 3,135 2,010 Net loss (939) (1,125) (3,256) (3,606) Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations (5) 7 (23) 21 Comprehensive loss (944) (1,118) (3,279) (3,585) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted (000)'s 115,342 112,676 114,522 108,974 Net loss per share (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.03) Cash and short-term investments 7,223 10,503 7,223 10,503 Working capital 6,226 8,221 6,226 8,221

HIGHLIGHTS OF FISCAL 2020

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 50% over Fiscal 2019, despite the disruption to business operations posed by the Covid pandemic. Annual recurring revenue increased 57% due to existing clients, in aggregate, consuming more CIM Software-as-a-Service (" SaaS ").

"). The year-over-year revenue increase was about half of what Management forecasted for Fiscal 2020, prior to the onset of the pandemic. Sales activities were challenged, particularly between March and September, because prospective clients prioritized and focused on transitioning to remote employee-based work models rather than investigation of new solutions. Notwithstanding the Covid challenges, generation of new sales leads, sales activities and Production Trials increased in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. This business activity in the second half of Fiscal 2020 involved prospective customers in the U.S.A., South America, Australia and Middle East countries, which we anticipate may result in new commercial contracts for future CIM use.

At December 31, 2020, cash and short-term investments totaled $7.2 million ($10.5 million at December 31, 2019), working capital (current assets less current liabilities) was $6.2 million ($8.2 million at December 31, 2019), and the Company has no debt. Assuming customers renew and pay their 2021 contracts for CIM usage similar to fiscal 2020 and assuming no significant changes in its current business strategies and cash consumption, the Company believes it has sufficient cash on hand to fund its business and growth strategies as envisioned.

ACTIVITIES SUBSEQUENT TO FISCAL 2020 YEAR END

On January 13, 2021 the Company announced the closing of a CIM sale due to sales efforts conducted in Fiscal 2020.

On March 2, 2021 the Company co-presented a white paper at a Pipeline Research Council International (" PRCI ") conference attended by 1,350 registrants from 17 countries. An industry expert who is an employee of Worley/Advisian, the Australian-based reseller partner that is introducing CIM to its global client base as part of its offerings associated with high-value engineering and digital transformation services, co-presented with OneSoft. Following its recent acquisition of Jacobs Engineering, Worley/Advisian, is now one of the largest international engineering firms conducting business globally with oil and gas operators. The PRCI presentation involved several case studies of work performed by Worley/Advisian engineers, highlighting CIM's high value proposition versus conventional industry systems and processes. This presentation has generated global interest which will be followed up by the Company and Worley/Advisian.

") conference attended by 1,350 registrants from 17 countries. An industry expert who is an employee of Worley/Advisian, the Australian-based reseller partner that is introducing CIM to its global client base as part of its offerings associated with high-value engineering and digital transformation services, co-presented with OneSoft. Following its recent acquisition of Jacobs Engineering, Worley/Advisian, is now one of the largest international engineering firms conducting business globally with oil and gas operators. The PRCI presentation involved several case studies of work performed by Worley/Advisian engineers, highlighting CIM's high value proposition versus conventional industry systems and processes. This presentation has generated global interest which will be followed up by the Company and Worley/Advisian. On March 9, 2021 the Company announced acquisition of IP that is being integrated into the CIM platform as a component of its risk compliance functionality. The acquired IP includes algorithms and processes that leverage machine learning to perform data analytics which calculate the probability that anomalies found in pipeline inspections may exceed the pipeline's maximum operating pressure. The analysis, often referred to as probability of exceedance ("POE"), supports the prioritization of on-going inspections and mitigations and aligns with regulatory requirements mandated by PHMSA 192 & 195 safety statutes for U.S. pipeline operations. The total cost of this acquired IP was $205,800, which included a cash payment of US$100,000 and an issuance of 120,000 shares of the Company's common stock with a market value of C$0.66 per share on the date that both parties agreed to the transaction.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

With the progress the Company is making to advance our technology, solutions and market presence, we remain confident that our competitive moat continues to increase. Based on certain research and business development initiatives conducted in Fiscal 2020, we maintain our belief that CIM's unique functionality has not been replicated elsewhere. We further believe that our born-in-the-cloud approach to develop software based on machine learning, data science and Microsoft cloud computing will continue to outpace industry vendors that attempt to update legacy systems. Research conducted in Fiscal 2020 with some of the industry's top experts provides compelling justification that supports CIM's high value proposition versus other vendor solutions. Knowledge of our solutions is becoming known globally through technical publications and word of mouth referrals, which we believe will assist the Company to gain market traction.

Interest in CIM continues to increase, with sales activities currently underway in the U.S.A., Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and Argentina. Numerous CIM Production Trials are planned or in various stages of completion, which we anticipate will result in completed sales in future periods. Various business development initiatives are also underway, with the objectives to recruit CIM resellers and identify new potential markets and revenue sources based on our CIM technology and platform.

Given the Company's strong balance sheet with $7.7 million of cash and equivalents as at March 23, 2021, no debt, current cash burn rate, and anticipated revenue going forward, Management believes the Company is well-funded to execute current business plans as envisioned without having to raise additional capital.

WEBCAST: ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MAY 4, 2021

During the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, and after the formal portion of the Meeting, Management will review the Fiscal 2020 results and answer shareholder questions. The Meeting will be held May 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm Mountain time and may be attended by clicking this link: https://global.gotowebinar.com/join/4846692748557076749/990365724 or by calling 866-952-7297and entering Access Code 529-763-905.

