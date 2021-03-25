Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005095/en/

DULUTH, Ga. -- AGCO Releases 2020 Sustainability Report Source: AGCO

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica Supports Higher Education to Help Reduce Migration in Latin America Source: AgroAmerica

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Foundation Announces Recipients of $1.2 Million in Grants for Black, Woman-owned Businesses Source: Fifth Third Foundation

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bank Promotes Sherri Scott to Senior Executive Vice President, Director of ESG and Corporate Responsibility Source: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Watts and Planet Water Bring Clean Water to Vietnam Source: Watts Water Technologies, Inc

IRVINE, Calif. -- Razer Commits to a Greener, More Sustainable Future for All to Game In Source: Razer

CINCINNATI -- Herbal Essences Partners with The Nature Conservancy and TerraCycle to Help Sow the Seeds of Sustainability and 'Renew the Forest' Source: Procter Gamble

PARIS -- Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality Source: Teleperformance

BOULDER, Colo. -- Techstars to Hold Inaugural Sustainability Summit on April 15 Source: Techstars

LONDON MADRID -- Värde-owned Vía Célere Issues First Green Bond by Residential Developer in the Euro Market Source: Värde Partners

HOUSTON -- NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity Source: NextDecade Corporation

HOUSTON -- NextDecade Launches NEXT Carbon Solutions Source: NextDecade Corporation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- O'Charley's Raises $575,000 for the Folded Flag Foundation to Support the Spouses and Children of Fallen Heroes Source: O'Charley's Restaurant Bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- FIS Announces Climate Action Plan As Part of Its Sustainability Program Source: Fidelity National Information Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Publishes Overview of Disposal Procedures for Powder Condensate Source: Sintavia, LLC

ALEXANDRIA, Va. PARIS -- Global Workplace Standard for Mica Processors Released Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

IRVINE, Calif. -- Pacific Premier Bank Donates $28,700 to Two Social Justice Nonprofits Source: Pacific Premier Bank

WILMINGTON, Del. -- The LYCRA Company Completes Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) Self-Assessment at Six Manufacturing Sites Source: The LYCRA Company

NEW YORK -- Assurant Affirms Long-Standing Commitment to Social Responsibility Source: Assurant, Inc.

LAHTI, Finland -- Viking Malt Awarded a Platinum Medal in Recognition of Sustainability Efforts and Performance Source: Viking Malt

LONDON -- Seenit Announces the First Free and On-demand Storytelling Summit on Harnessing the ROI of Social Good Storytelling Source: Seenit

TORONTO -- Facedrive's TraceSCAN Achieves Co-Sell Ready Status with Microsoft Source: Facedrive Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Ranked Best Place to Work in Russia Source: Teleperformance

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 16 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005095/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

212-752-9600