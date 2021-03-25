

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer prices rose for the first time in fourteen months in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The producer price index grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.8 percent fall in January. A similar rate of inflation was seen in December 2019.



Import prices decreased 2.4 percent yearly in February and rose 2.3 percent from a month ago.



Export prices declined 0.9 percent annually in February and increased 2.0 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

