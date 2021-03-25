Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully minted its first Fancoin non-fungible token (NFT) which will form the backbone of the Company's Esports rewards program.

Registered trademarks for the Fandom Sports brand logo and Fancoin were obtained across main global markets. The registered trademarks cover the key international markets of China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, United Kingdom and Germany; jurisdictions where esports has demonstrated explosive growth.

As previously announced on January 19, 2021, the Company will be creating numerous unique NFTs to encourage and reward Esports fans for their use of the Fandom Sports platform. Fandom Sports is designing contests and branded giveaways around this version of the NFT to incentivize players on the Fandom Sports platform. Fandom Sports unique Daniel Mazzone designed NFT will remain in the Company's exclusive reserve as a treasured asset for Fandom Sports.

Previously announced stock options granted to Daniel Mazzone were only part of the consideration given in exchange for his design services comprising stock and other financial remuneration. Those options are set to expire on March 18, 2026 and have an option price of $0.50.

"We have accelerated our efforts to develop our rewards matrix. Recent hires haves furthered our initiatives by minting our first Fandom Sports NFT. Our team is working diligently to build out our rewards and NFT matrix to empower fans to get rewarded for their attention. Players will have the chance to own earned rewards to trade, sell and monetize their skills and time by unlocking digital assets in both free play, regulated wagering and our upcoming all ages platform," states David Vinokurov, Fandom Sports CEO and President.

Investor Presentation: Ideas that Move Capital: Esports Investor Day event

Fandom Sports CEO David Vinokurov will be conducting a webinar on Thursday March 25, 2021 hosted MNP Canada. Investors looking to register for the event can do so at the link:

https://pheedloop.com/mnpesports2021/site/register/

David will be doing a 15 minute presentation at 5:35pm EST followed by a 5 minute Q&A.

Shares for Debt Settlement

Fandom Sports also reports that a debt settlement agreement will be issued for 16,071 shares based on a closing price of $0.56 as at March 23, 2021. The shares have been issued in lieu of a payment of $9,000 CAD. The shares when issued will be subject to a 4 month hold period.

More About Daniel Mazzone

Daniel Mazzone has been described as the "next Andy Warhol". His art shows held annually at Art Basel in Miami, the pre-eminent global destination for art aficionados, regularly sell out and his works adorn the walls of a veritable who's who of professional athletes, business leaders and art enthusiasts around the world. Most recently on January 1, 2021 Daniel's collage mosaic artwork has been installed in Toronto's Pearson International Airport showcasing his talents to all international travelers arriving in Canada.

http://danielmazzoneart.com/

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

