PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland has granted approval of PPG's tender offer for the outstanding shares of Tikkurila Oyj (NASDAQ OMX:TIK1V). The approval is an important milestone and further enhances the certainty of PPG completing the tender offer.

The tender offer remains subject to additional customary conditions to completion, including the valid tender of shares representing, together with shares otherwise held by PPG and its subsidiaries, more than 66.7% of the outstanding shares. PPG will provide additional updates on or shortly after the extended tender offer period expires on March 30, 2021.

Additional details about the approval are contained in the attached Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange release.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

Tikkurila:

Tikkurila was established in 1862, and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland. Tikkurila operates in eleven countries and its 2,700 dedicated professionals share the joy of building a vivid future through surfaces that make a difference. The company is a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states. Tikkurila develops premium products and services that provide its customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. In 2020, revenue totaled EUR 582 million. The company is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Tikkurila acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties' ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc. has received approval from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland for the completion of the Tender Offer

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

PPG Industries, Inc. ("PPG" or the "Offeror"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of Pennsylvania, and Tikkurila Oyj ("Tikkurila" or the "Company") announced on 18 December 2020 entry into a combination agreement (the "Combination Agreement"), which was amended on 5 January 2021 and on 4 February 2021, pursuant to which the Offeror is making a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in the Company (the "Shares", or individually a "Share"), that are not held by the Company or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The offer period under the Tender Offer commenced on 15 January 2021 and it is scheduled to expire on 30 March 2021, unless the offer period is extended further or any extended offer period is discontinued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

As set out in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, one of the conditions for the completion of the Tender Offer is the receipt of necessary approvals from competition and other regulatory authorities. As announced on 11 March 2021, the European Commission has granted unconditional approval of PPG's acquisition of Tikkurila's shares. The Offeror announces that it has also received approval for the completion of the Tender Offer from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland. The approval is an additional important milestone and further enhances the certainty of PPG completing the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer remains subject to additional customary conditions to completion set out in the tender offer document, including the valid tender of Shares representing, together with Shares otherwise held by PPG and any of its subsidiaries, on a fully diluted basis, more than 66.7% of the Shares and voting rights in the Company. The Offeror will provide additional updates on or shortly after the offer period expires on 30 March 2021.

The Offeror will supplement the tender offer document to reflect the information contained in this release (as applicable) and will publish such supplement document once it has been approved by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

About PPG

The Offeror manufactures and distributes a broad range of paints, coatings and specialty materials. The Offeror was incorporated in Pennsylvania in 1883. The Offeror's vision is to be the world's leading coatings company by consistently delivering high-quality, innovative and sustainable solutions that customers trust to protect and beautify their products and surroundings. The Offeror has a proud heritage and demonstrated commitment to innovation, sustainability, community engagement and developing leading-edge paint, coatings and specialty materials technologies. Through dedication and industry-leading expertise, the Offeror solves its customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. The Offeror is a global leader, serving customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets with manufacturing facilities and equity affiliates in more than seventy (70) countries. It has approximately forty-seven thousand (47,000) employees. Further information about the Offeror may be found from the following website www.ppg.com.

About Tikkurila

Tikkurila offers decorative paints for consumers and professionals for surface protection and decoration. In addition, the Company produces paints and coatings for the metal and wood industries.

Tikkurila's business highlights high-quality and long-term product development and considerable marketing investments. The Company's brands include, among others, Tikkurila, Beckers, Alcro, Teks, and Vivacolor. Tikkurila uses the Beckers brand only in its decorative paints in Scandinavian countries as well as in some parts of Eastern Europe under a license from Aktiebolaget Wilh. Becker, obtained in conjunction with its acquisition of Alcro-Beckers AB in 2001. Important factors in the Company's operations include a functioning and extensive distribution network, diverse services and an efficient supply chain. Tikkurila has seven (7) production facilities in six (6) countries and around two thousand seven hundred (2,700) employees. Tikkurila's products are available in more than forty (40) countries. Further information about Tikkurila may be found from the following website www.tikkurilagroup.fi.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this release.

