Exiger Appoints The Honorable Ellen Lord, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, as Advisory Board Chair and Strategic Advisor

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global market leader in technology-enabled compliance and risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of The Honorable Ellen Lord as Chair of Exiger's Advisory Board and Strategic Senior Advisor. Having most recently served as the first Under Secretary for Acquisition & Sustainment at the Department of Defense (DoD), Ms. Lord will advise Exiger's senior leadership on securing the U.S. industrial base by drawing on her experience overseeing defense programs and protecting critical infrastructure in both private sector and government executive level positions. Ms. Lord's expertise will empower Exiger to continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients across companies and government agencies that are tackling the increasingly complex threat landscape of third-party and supply chain risk.

As the former DoD acquisition chief, Ms. Lord led the Department of Defense's personnel, policy and processes for acquisition of products and services, as well as supply chain security and resiliency for the defense industrial base. Notably, she has been recognized for addressing cyber vulnerabilities and incorporating an aggressive cybersecurity posture into acquisition policy. With extensive Executive experience across aerospace and defense, Ms. Lord's international and domestic expertise spans government and industry in equal measure. Ms. Lord served as President and CEO of Textron Systems, a subsidiary of the Textron Company. She was also the former Vice Chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association, Director of the U.S. - India Business Council and served as a Trustee on the Board of the U.S. Naval Institute Foundation. Ms. Lord's background in managing high-growth, mission critical programs will help Exiger to meet the needs of a transforming market. The increased urgency of supply chain security has driven - from microchip shortages to counterfeit PPE - an unprecedented demand for tools that can provide transparency, risk identification and mitigation capabilities across all global industries. The House Armed Services Committee Defense Critical Supply Chain Task Force, the President's Executive Order on America's Supply Chains, and The United Kingdom's National Security and Investment Bill are just a few examples of how the U.S. and its allied partners are sounding the alarm on supply chain security; Exiger's award-winning tools are uniquely positioned to help grapple with these multifaceted issues.

"It is an absolute privilege to welcome Ms. Lord as Chair of Exiger's Advisory Board," said Carrie Wibben, Senior Vice President of Exiger Federal Solutions. "The urgency for resilient, diverse and secure supply chains has never been greater. Preventing adversarial theft of our Nation's and our Allied Partners' most sensitive intellectual property and effectively securing America's most critical supply chains will require robust public-private partnerships. Ms. Lord's unique expertise at the intersection of government and industry will enable her to play an active role in shaping the cutting-edge technology products Exiger builds, tailoring our solutions to the important clients we serve, and applying our deep market expertise to the complex challenges we solve. Her deep experience in national and economic security issues, technology, and business acumen will be invaluable toward helping Exiger to better serve our global market."

Exiger's AI-powered platform is designed to drive transformational change in how entities are vetted at an unprecedented scale. The platform is purpose-built to enable the Federal Government and industry to safeguard the global supply chain at the speed of relevance while bringing transparency, risk identification and mitigation with continuous monitoring for a real-time risk picture. Exiger's platform has scaled to conduct due diligence on tens of millions of entities across the world's largest financial institutions, corporates, and government agencies; including over 90 companies in the Fortune 250. In 2020, Exiger achieved triple-digit percentage technology revenue growth, expanding to over 650 employees worldwide.

"Having witnessed first-hand Exiger's game-changing supply chain risk management solutions to the DoD in support of the Covid-19 response, I was energized by its potential for the defense industrial base and the opportunity for our industry partners to leverage this capability to understand their own supplier ecosystem risk, effectively mitigate that risk, and transition to a proactive posture to effectively deliver secure, resilient, and uncompromised products, systems, and capabilities to the warfighter," said Ellen Lord, Chair of Exiger's Advisory Board and Strategic Senior Advisor to Exiger. "I look forward to working with Exiger's team to help steer its rapid growth and product innovation while advancing its mission to preserve integrity, ethics, and accountability across the global business landscape."

