Transportation & Logistics Systems: TLSS Closes Cougar Express Acquisition

Company Raises $2,300,000 to Fund Its 2nd Acquisition in First Quarter of 2021

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:TLSS)("TLSS", or the "Company"), an eCommerce fulfillment service provider, today announced that on March 24, 2021, the Company acquired all of the outstanding stock of Cougar Express, Inc., a New York-based full-service logistics provider specializing in pickup, warehousing and delivery services in the tri-state area over the past 30 years ("Cougar Express"). Cougar Express' annual revenues have averaged approximately $4.0 million a year from 2018 to 2020. Acquired on a debt-free basis, the purchase price was $2,000,000 of cash and a promissory note of $350,000 ("Cougar Acquisition").

According to Mr. John Mercadante, TLSS Chairman and CEO, "The overwhelming success of our restructuring efforts has paved the way for the Company to begin its revamped acquisition and growth strategy. On the heels of the recent acquisition of the operations of Double D Trucking, the closing of the Cougar Acquisition brings on board another long-established, well-run, profitable business."

In addition, the Company closed an equity financing that provided gross proceeds of $2,300,000, the majority of which was utilized to fund the cash portion of the Cougar Acquisition. Under the terms of a Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company issued to certain accredited investors in a private placement an aggregate of 197,044 units (the "Units") at a purchase price of $11.67 per Unit (including a 12.5% original issue discount), each consisting of one share of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share ("Series E Shares"), and warrants to purchase 1,334 shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share ("Common Stock"), at an initial exercise price, subject to adjustment, of $0.01 per share.

About Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc.

TLSS, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Shypdirect LLC, Shyp FX, Inc. and Cougar Express, Inc. operates as a full-service logistics and transportation company.

For more information, visit the Company's website, www.tlss-inc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, financial guidance, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intend," "goal," "seek," "strategy," "future," "likely," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to future events or our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these expectations may not be achieved. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they represent our intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control that could cause our actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described above, these risks and uncertainties include: our ability to successfully execute our business strategies, including integration of acquisitions and the future acquisition of other businesses to grow our Company; customers' cancellation on short notice of master service agreements from which we derive a significant portion of our revenue or our failure to renew such master service agreements on favorable terms or at all; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and skilled labor to meet the requirements of our labor-intensive business or labor difficulties which could have an effect on our ability to bid for and successfully complete contracts; the ultimate geographic spread, duration and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or ameliorate its effects; our failure to compete effectively in our highly competitive industry could reduce the number of new contracts awarded to us or adversely affect our market share and harm our financial performance; our ability to adopt and master new technologies and adjust certain fixed costs and expenses to adapt to our industry's and customers' evolving demands; our history of losses, deficiency in working capital and a stockholders' deficit and our ability to achieve sustained profitability; the termination or curtailment of our mid-mile and long-haul delivery business by the single customer which accounts for the great bulk of that business, Amazon Logistics, Inc.; a demand that the Company and/or its subsidiaries repay the PPP loans secured in April 2020 (possibly with interest and/or penalties); adverse or unanticipated events in the litigation to which we are currently a party (or as to which we may become a party in the future); adverse or unanticipated decisions by insurance companies and/or by courts construing third-party liability insurance policies to which the Company and/or its subsidiaries is a party; a failure to obtain adequate liability insurance coverage in the future; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to maintain effective controls over financial reporting in the future; our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to meet our payment obligations; the impact of new or changed laws, regulations or other industry standards that could adversely affect our ability to conduct our business; and changes in general market, economic, social and political conditions in the United States and global economies or financial markets, including those resulting from natural or man-made disasters.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should consider various factors, including the risks described, among other places, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

