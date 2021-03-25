Anzeige
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
25.03.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Pierce Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (43/21)

On request of Pierce Group AB, company registration number 556967-4392, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from March 26, 2021.  The decision is conditional upon Pierce Group AB
meeting the liquidity requirements for its shares and signing an undertaking to
follow Nasdaq Stockholm's rulebook. 

The company has 33,683,700 shares as per today's date.



Short Name:                             PIERCE                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  39,687,050              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                              SE0015658364            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:                          220494                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                               CCP Cleared             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                                Mid cap                 
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         STO Equities CCP/182    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                                    XSTO                    
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:     40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code:  4040 Retailers           
--------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis March 26 up to and including March 29,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information, see page 34 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
