Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque" or the "Company"), (www.torquelb.com) an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company has signed Brian Baldinger as the Brand Ambassador for its Core Natural Sciences brand (CoreNaturalSciences.com).

A well-known personality associated with the massive professional football entertainment industry in the U.S., Baldinger is a former NFL player, serving as an offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles. He is currently best known for his prominent role as a leading analyst for the rapidly growing NFL Network, which broadcasts to more than 70 million pay television households in the United States.

Baldinger is also an influential presence on social media, with over a quarter million followers across Twitter (@BaldyNFL) and Instagram (BaldyNFL).

"Brian will be a tremendous asset to Core, and we look forward to working with him as we grow the brand and expand our product offering," noted Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of Torque. "He tried the products and loves them, and we feel the level of enthusiasm he shares with us for Core is a strong indicator of its success through 2021 and beyond."

According to the terms of the Company's agreement with Mr. Baldinger (the "Agreement"), he will receive compensation, including a one-year supply of Core Natural Science products, in return for which he will participate in the production of TV and radio commercials as well as photoshoots for website, PR, and social media advertising materials, under terms defined in the Agreement, and the Company will be able to use Mr. Baldinger's likeness and endorsement to advance the success of Core Natural Sciences in connection with marketing materials and press releases.

About Core Natural Sciences

Core sells PREMIUM SUPPLEMENTS DERIVED FROM NATURAL SOURCES and is differentiated in Torque's branding strategy by its focus on the 45-and-up demographic. Products on offer are exclusively aimed at supporting the health of the 45-and-up community, with products such as Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, Emergency Immune Support, and Turmeric with BioPerine.

According to a recent report from Grand View Research, the global dietary supplements market size was estimated at over $123 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over coming years. The global curcumin market, itself, was valued at $58.4 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a higher CAGR (12.7%) through 2027.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace.

