Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 25
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 24-March-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|625.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|629.65p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|620.17p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|624.05p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
