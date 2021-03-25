Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QG35 ISIN: US0090661010 Ticker-Symbol: 6Z1 
Tradegate
25.03.21
14:01 Uhr
147,34 Euro
-4,18
-2,76 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBNB INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBNB INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,68148,8414:01
147,30148,4814:01
PR Newswire
25.03.2021 | 13:40
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Les Roches: Student Mentoring by Airbnb Hospitality Guru for Top Hospitality Disruptive Idea

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Roches, the highly regarded hospitality business school recently ranked third for Employer Reputation by the QS World University Rankings 2021 is launching the second edition of "The Next Disruptor", a scholarship competition seeking ideas for positive disruption in hospitality, travel, and tourism.

Chip Conley, Airbnb Strategic Advisor for Hospitality & Leadership

With the changing expectations of consumers and technology continuously reshaping the workplace, being connected to the evolving needs of the industry is a key factor for career success. As a business school dedicated to the hospitality industry, doing so right at the start and throughout a student learning journey is the cornerstone of Les Roches' approach.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are the core of Les Roches' very DNA. Through "The Next Disruptor" contest open to high school students worldwide, Les Roches wants the minds of tomorrow to think of disruptive ideas that will positively impact the environment, culture, customer experience/employee satisfaction, and/or profitability. Despite the challenges, there is opportunity for players in the industry to learn and review the hospitality economic and strategic models.

Selection in partnership with "The Growth Works"

The contest includes three rounds at the end of which three finalists are invited to pitch their service or product to a judging panel of industry experts, faculty members, investors, start-up owners, and CEOs at Les Roches Campus in Crans-Montana (Switzerland).

Contestants will be judged based on their creativity, the commercial feasibility of their idea and its potential to disrupt, as well as their ability to deliver their idea through different means. The selection will be done in partnership with "The Growth Works", a company that specialises in hospitality recovery planning and is designed to assist institutions and private actors in supercharging their growth with the right people, processes and products.

Student Mentoring by Airbnb Hospitality Guru

This year the global winner will also win an exclusive coaching session with Chip Conley, the boutique hotel entrepreneur who helped Airbnb's founders turn their fast-growing tech start-up into a global hospitality brand. For Chip: "A heart for hospitality is deeply rooted and lifelong. Shared wisdom in this constantly evolving field is more important now than ever. I am thrilled to partner with Les Roches to help share the wisdom I have gained through the years with the bright minds of tomorrow's leaders."

The most innovative entrepreneur will win a full scholarship for a Bachelor's degree in Global Hospitality Management at either the Les Roches Crans-Montana in Switzerland or Marbella in Spain Campus.

Through this Next Disruptor Competition, the higher education institution wants to attract the best global talents and give them the opportunity to prepare themselves to be the visionary founders of tomorrow.

More information and participation: lesroches.edu/nextdisruptor

About Les Roches

Les Roches is a Swiss institution focused on creating the innovative and entrepreneurial minds of tomorrow. Founded in 1954, Les Roches offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Hospitality, Tourism, and Event Management following the Swiss model of education. With three campuses across Switzerland, Spain, and China; a student body of more than 100 different nationalities, the institution provides students with a unique culturally diverse experience.

Les Roches ranks world's top four for higher education institutions in Hospitality Management, and top three for Employer Reputation (QS World University Rankings, 2021). Part of Sommet Education, Les Roches is also accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

For more information, visit Les Roches.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474133/Les_Roches_ChipConley.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474134/Les_Roches_way_of_life.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474135/LesRoches_Logo.jpg

Les Roches way of life

Les Roches Logo

PRESS CONTACT
Anouck Weiss
VP Communication Sommet Education Group
media@sommet-education.com

AIRBNB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.