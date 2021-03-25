Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
WKN: A14S5W ISIN: DK0060636678 Ticker-Symbol: T2V1 
Tradegate
25.03.21
11:18 Uhr
19,540 Euro
+0,060
+0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TRYG A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRYG A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,34019,48013:59
19,36019,46013:59
25.03.2021 | 13:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Tryg A/S - merger of ISINs

Last day of trading shares in the temporary ISIN in Tryg A/S (ISIN
DK0061534534, Tryg, nye) will be 26 March 2021. 



At Nasdaq, admission to trading and official listing of the new shares under
the existing ISIN code (DK0060636678) will take place as of 29 March 2021. 



ISIN:                 DK0060636678                          
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                 TRYG                                  
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change  302,147,991 shares (DKK 1,510,739,955)
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:               352,505,989 shares (DKK 1,762,529,945)
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  654,653,980 shares (DKK 3,273,269,900)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 5                                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           TRYG                                  
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         31315                                 
------------------------------------------------------------



Trading of the company's new temporary shares in temporary DK0061534534 (TRYG
N) has been conditional due to a right in the Underwriting Agreement according
to which the offering can be withdrawn until registration of the new shares
with the Danish Business Authority. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the
orderbook has been added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is
conditional until merger of shares in the temporary ISIN with shares in the
permanent ISIN. The company has today announced that the offering will not be
withdrawn. 





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848392
