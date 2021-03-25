Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Tryg A/S - merger of ISINs

Last day of trading shares in the temporary ISIN in Tryg A/S (ISIN DK0061534534, Tryg, nye) will be 26 March 2021. At Nasdaq, admission to trading and official listing of the new shares under the existing ISIN code (DK0060636678) will take place as of 29 March 2021. ISIN: DK0060636678 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: TRYG ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change 302,147,991 shares (DKK 1,510,739,955) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 352,505,989 shares (DKK 1,762,529,945) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 654,653,980 shares (DKK 3,273,269,900) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 5 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TRYG ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 31315 ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading of the company's new temporary shares in temporary DK0061534534 (TRYG N) has been conditional due to a right in the Underwriting Agreement according to which the offering can be withdrawn until registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook has been added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until merger of shares in the temporary ISIN with shares in the permanent ISIN. The company has today announced that the offering will not be withdrawn. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848392