Dermavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, today announced the company has been selected to the Fortune 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Health Care Biopharma.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Todd Zavodnick, Chief Executive Officer of Dermavant. "As a biotech startup, we believe that listening to and investing in our employees' needs has helped us build a strong and dedicated culture in which our values resonate. I am grateful for our hard-working, talented team whose unwavering focus on improving patients' lives drives the company forward with a sense of compassion and camaraderie, especially during these unprecedented times."

To determine the 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care Biopharma, Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 825,000 employees from companies across the health care and biopharma industry. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their companies create an experience of trust and the ability to reach full potential as part of the team, regardless of role.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant's focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's robust medical dermatology pipeline includes both late-stage and earlier-stage-development product candidates the company believes could address important immuno-dermatological conditions, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, primary focal hyperhidrosis, and acne. Dermavant is developing its lead product candidate, tapinarof (DMVT-505), as a novel therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent (TAMA) topical cream for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, which affect approximately 8 million and 26 million people in the United States, respectively. The company reported positive Phase 3 results for tapinarof cream in adult patients with plaque psoriasis. For more information, please visit www.dermavant.com, and follow us on Twitter (@dermavant) and LinkedIn (Dermavant Sciences).

