Vena Named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions Report

The annual Gartner Peer Insights report recognizes vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced that the company has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning & Analysis Solutions report. Based on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution, Vena was one of the two midsize enterprise vendors named a Customers' Choice in this category.

Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers. The report complements the Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities (the "expert research") for the same market and is used as an additional resource for end users in their buying process. Gartner Peer Insights recognized eight vendors.

"We're thrilled to be recognized in the 'Voice of the Customer' report. Our customers count on us to help them plan to grow and I believe their ratings are a reflection of Vena's commitment to being a true partner across finance and operations. We're trying to be a difference maker for our customers and it's a real honor to receive their support," said Hunter Madeley, CEO at Vena.

The peer-sourced reviews and ratings of Vena's Complete Planning platform-the only planning and analysis solution robust enough for enterprise-level scalability, performance and extensibility, yet simple enough for anyone at any organization to use-positioned Vena as a Customers' Choice highly-rated vendor in the midsize enterprise market.



"Today, more than ever, our customers are aware of how critical it is to understand their organization's business model and the balance of predictability and agility in their planning processes. Vena customers who chose us as a partner in planning and rated our cloud FP&A software with this top distinction gives us a significant boost as we continue to build on leadership in the FP&A and xP&A software market," said Rishi Grover, Co-founder and Chief Solutions Architect at Vena.



Vendors named a Customers' Choice are noted on the live Gartner Peer Insights site , a free, public review platform. To read Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) Solutions reviews verified by Gartner, click here .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Vena

Vena is the only Complete Planning platform that empowers and inspires business leaders and finance and operations professionals to plan to grow their businesses. Vena leverages the familiarity and flexibility of an Excel interface within the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that powers your plans and guides your journey to growth. Over 850 of the world's smartest companies grow with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com.

Contacts

Kelly Anderson| SHIFT

vena@shiftcomm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337162/Vena_Logo.jpg