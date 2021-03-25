Rapala VMC Oyj: DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 25 MARCH 2021

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 25 MARCH 2021

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Rapala VMC Corporation has on 25 March 2021 adopted the financial statement of the financial year 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from the liability for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2020. The AGM adopted the Remuneration Report for governing bodies.

The AGM approved the Board of Director's proposal that no dividend is distributed on the basis of the adopted balance sheet for the financial year 2020.

The AGM approved that the Board of Directors consists of six members. Jorma Kasslin, Marc Speeckaert, Emmanuel Viellard, Julia Aubertin, Louis d'Alançon and Vesa Luhtanen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. The AGM resolved that the annual fee paid to each Board member is EUR 30,000 and EUR 80,000 to the Chairman of the Board. Board members are paid EUR 1,000 per meeting for attendance at Board and its committee meetings.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorized Public Accountant Firm, was appointed as Rapala VMC Corporation's auditor.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue and the issue of special rights entitling to shares as defined in Section 1 of Chapter 10 of the Companies Act, against or without consideration, as follows. By virtue of the authorization the Board is entitled to issue up to 3,900,000 shares corresponding at present to approximately 10 per cent of all current shares. The authorization can also be used for incentive arrangements for the management and key persons, however, not more than 900,000 shares in total. The Board would decide on all terms and conditions of share issues and the issues of special rights. The authorization covers both the issuance of new shares and the transfer of own shares. A share issue or the issue of special rights may be executed in deviation of the shareholders pre-emptive rights to subscribe for new shares. This authorization shall be effective until 25 September 2022.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 2,000,000 own shares by using funds in the unrestricted equity. The proposed number of shares corresponds to approximately 5.1 per cent of the company's registered total number of shares at the time of the proposal. The shares may be repurchased for developing the company's capital structure, for financing or carrying out potential corporate acquisitions or other business arrangements, to be used as a part of the company's remuneration or incentive plan or to be otherwise transferred further, retained by the company as treasury shares, or cancelled, for example. The shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proposition to the existing shareholdings of the company as directed repurchases at the market price of the shares quoted on the trading venues where the company's shares are traded or at the price otherwise established on the market at the time of the repurchase. The Board of Directors shall resolve on all other matters related to the repurchase of the company's own shares, including on how the shares will be repurchased. The authorization is in force for 18 months from the close of the Annual General Meeting i.e. until 25 September 2022. This authorisation cancels the authorisation to repurchase the company's shares granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2020.

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has in its meeting held on 25 March 2021 elected Louis d'Alançon as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski

President and Chief Executive Officer

