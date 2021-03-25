Eolus Vind AB: Eolus to start construction of wind farm Timmele

Hässleholm, Sweden, March 25th, 2021

Eolus has signed an agreement with an investor regarding the delivery of a turnkey wind power facility in Timmele, Ulricehamn municipality in Sweden. The project comprises two wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 8.4 MW. Construction of the wind farm will start during 2021 and is expected to be completed during the summer of 2022.

Eolus has also signed a turbine supply agreement with Enercon for the delivery of two wind turbines of the model E-138 with an installed capacity of 4.2 MW each.

Eolus will be responsible for the construction of the wind farm and will deliver a turnkey facility to the investor. The wind farm will be covered by a long term full service agreement with Enercon and Eolus has been entrusted to deliver technical and administrative service during the operational phase to the investor.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which some 905 MW is in operation.



Eolus Vind AB has close to 41 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



