Company shares remarkable 2020 financial results

Panini, a global payments technology provider, is pleased to announce that effective March 3, 2021, Jean-Philippe Ruault joined the company as Chief Technology and Strategy Officer. Mr. Ruault, who will also head all International Sales, is a highly accomplished professional with over 25 years of diverse business experience and in-depth knowledge of the EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets, focusing on the banking, fintech and financial services industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jean-Philippe to the executive team: he has a true visionary mindset," says Richard Kane, CEO, Panini. "As the leader of our R&D and Global Marketing strategy, he will guide our technology course and allow us to scale rapidly our identity verification and customer authentication solutions roadmap."

Prior to joining Panini, Ruault has held senior positions of increasing responsibilities at global companies in the digital security markets. He holds his Masters, DESS in Engineering and Chip Design from the National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse, France.

Panini just concluded an outstanding year in 2020, reporting their best consolidated revenues since peaking prior to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. Year over Year revenue growth was more than 8% while EBITDA was equally impressive, improving by 89% with over 22% margin on sales operations.

"With the move to our new modern headquarters in Torino and a record results year solidified by committed investments in people and technology, these are exciting times at Panini," adds Kane.

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for 75 years. Panini has a rich history of innovation, resulting in market leading solutions based on state-of-the-art engineering and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini improves customer efficiency and fraud prevention via trusted and innovative technologies for check truncation and secure identity. The company's scalable check capture systems address the complete range of distributed capture opportunities, resulting in the world's largest deployed base of scanners, and their expanding portfolio of secure identity technologies includes reliable, user-friendly options for identity verification and authentication. Panini operates on a global scale, and has a direct subsidiary in Dayton (OH), USA to cover strategic North American markets.

For more information visit: www.panini.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005023/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Back, Communications

jess.back@panini.com

+1 937.308.4329