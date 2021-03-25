Last year saw a record for solar, in terms of newly deployed capacity. This year, however, growth may be limited by new regulations for project siting.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has estimated that around 4.1 GW of new PV systems were grid connected in the country last year. If confirmed by official statistics, this result would compare to 3.8 GW in 2019 and 2.4 GW in 2018 and would make 2020 the most successful year ever recorded by the country. At the end of December, South Korea's cumulative installed PV capacity should have reached around 15.6 GW. Last year ...

