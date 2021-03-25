Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2021 | 14:41
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Skandiabanken AB on STO Corporate Bonds (105/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Skandiabanken
AB with effect from 2021-03-26. Last day of trading is set to 2024-03-15. The
instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848416
