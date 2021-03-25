Report highlights key commitments such as saving $300,000 in energy costs for one customer alone

Veolia North America is proud to release its annual Sustainability Report, featuring the results of Veolia's program to set ambitious sustainability goals, which allowed their clients and communities to save energy, reduce waste and preserve precious natural resources.

Veolia North America has made significant strides toward a number of sustainability commitments, including diagnosing and generating biodiversity action plans in 79% of our sites as well as reducing 2.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions. Recognized for its innovation, Veolia was presented with a 2019 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its Hubgrade smart monitoring system, which helps buildings manage their energy use. Veolia has also received recognition for its sustainable development goals from the industry-leading external rating agencies including CDP, Ecovadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

The report highlights where Veolia has demonstrated superior execution and performance for its customers and facilitates businesses' shift toward green, circular solutions. For example, the evaluation of a 2.8 million square foot industrial complex led to a reduction of its energy use by 20%. The company's efforts helped a food manufacturer divert 40 tons of waste from landfills as well as assisted an oil and gas producer in water-stressed California to reuse 50% of their produced water so much so that 20,000 barrels a day was clean enough to recharge a local creek.

"I am thrilled that our company remains focused on circularity and ecological transformation, delivering the essential services that people rely on to persevere," said Brian Clarke, president and CEO of Veolia North America. "Veolia North America is committed to solving green challenges and delivering innovative, creative solutions for the future. We are providing superior service while protecting our environment and meeting our mission goals around sustainability."

Read the report to learn how Veolia North America actively manages customers' waste streams, from treating 13 million gallons of wastewater per day outside Honolulu to helping Florida's Gulf Coast preserve its stunning natural resources.

About Veolia North America

A subsidiary of Veolia group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 7,000 employees working at more than 250 locations across the continent. www.veolianorthamerica.com

About Veolia

Veolia groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater services, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

