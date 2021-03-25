Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (108/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) with effect from 2021-03-26. Last day of trading is set to 2116-12-31. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848422