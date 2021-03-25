DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-March-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/03/2021) of GBP59.58m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/03/2021) of GBP43.11m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/03/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 206.78p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 206.78p revenue* Ordinary share price 201.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.55%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.56p 114 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.94%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 24/03/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 96304 EQS News ID: 1178534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 25, 2021 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)