Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.: Liquid Avatar Launches 2nd Phase of Its Mobile App

New features include multiple personas, locker, translation capacity and more.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTC PINK:TRWRF) (FRA:4T51) ("Liquid Avatar Technologies" or the "Company"), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company is excited to announce that it has launched, in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, the 2nd phase of its Liquid Avatar Mobile App program.

This updated phase, which builds on the program launch in February, introduces key features, and a host of minor technology and app updates. This release will provide users with the ability to create multiple Liquid Avatars and manage different facets of their personalities (personas) as well as storing items in their personal locker. Phase 2 will also see the introduction of multiple language capabilities with several languages being readied for rollout in the near future, the ability to connect further social media and data sources to their Liquid Avatar personas, and additional free Liquid Avatar creative components.

The Company will continue to advance the product via its April release, which is expected to feature a first look at Liquid Avatar's Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem, allowing users to create W3C compliant Verifiable Credentials in their Liquid Avatar wallet, with an initial focus on their Identity Verified Credential. Work also continues on a number of other key features including the integration of ImagineAR's (CSE:IP / OTCQB:IPNFF) augmented reality platform that will provide unique immersive experiences for Liquid Avatar Mobile App users and Oasis Digital Studios' AR Enhanced NFTs.

The Liquid Avatar beta app, featuring user created digital icons that allow users to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, officially launched globally in the Google Play and Apple App Store on February 18, 2021. With the foundational first and second phases now available, the Liquid Avatar app will continue to launch additional updates, features and phases, on a regular monthly basis. The Company believes that as it plans to provide future features, regular releases will provide users with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with existing features before moving on to more comprehensive services and the opportunity to manage their digital identity and verifiable credentials.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc., focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN North America has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH a cash back and reward program that has over 400 leading online merchants and coming soon, an integrated offering engine. In Canada, KABN also has the KABN Visa Card, a "challenger banking" platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA.

Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the US under the symbol "TRWRF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the timing for the launch of Liquid Avatar apps, the plans for future features of the Liquid Avatar apps, expected geographic expansion, the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: failure to obtain necessary approvals in a timely manner or at all; lack of sufficient capital to expand the Company's geographic footprint or to add new features to the Company's offerings; changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

