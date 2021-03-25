Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce the appointment of Alegra O'Hare as Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global effective April 12, 2021. Within the role, O'Hare will develop and execute innovative global marketing strategies to reach and engage existing and upcoming generations of TOMMY HILFIGER consumers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005086/en/

Alegra O'Hare, Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global (Photo: Business Wire)

"Alegra's appointment is a crucial next step in this new era for TOMMY HILFIGER," said Avery Baker, President and Chief Brand Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global. "She will be a driving force in bringing our new brand vision to life through world-class creative, digital and omnichannel marketing strategies. Her deep connection to culture and proven experience in growing both relevance and business with global consumers will be a great asset. I am very excited to have Alegra join our team to play a leading role in building the next generation of Tommy fans."

"TOMMY HILFIGER has always been a brand that's ahead of the curve, and I'm excited to embark on this new journey with the team amid a drastically changed consumer landscape," said O'Hare. "Together, we will meet these new realities head on, with a focus on creating engaging and surprising brand experiences for all consumers, further evolving our position as world class marketers by pushing cultural and creative boundaries."

O'Hare brings over 25 years' marketing experience, working with global consumer brands including adidas, Bang Olufsen, Champion, Lee and Wrangler. Most recently, she held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at GAP, where she led the global marketing team to inspire consumers across all brand touchpoints, including communications, retail, digital, social media and PR, through digital-first marketing and an omnichannel retail approach. Prior to this, O'Hare led marketing for the adidas Originals brand where she was responsible for all brand campaigns, collaborations with partners such as Pharrell Williams, Alexander Wang and Childish Gambino, and all marcomms activations globally.

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's leading lifestyle brands, with a globally recognized name and identity. The company's marketing initiatives have been instrumental to the increasing footprint of TOMMY HILFIGER through the consistent growth of global brand awareness and consumer-centric strategies that build and retain a loyal fan base. Today, brand exposure is at an all-time high as a result of standout collections, campaigns, partnerships and impactful consumer activations.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men's tailored clothing and sportswear, women's collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co.intimates brand. We market a variety of goods to consumers under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) the Company's strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the Company may be considered to be highly leveraged and uses a significant portion of its cash flows to service its indebtedness, as a result of which the Company might not have sufficient funds to operate its businesses in the manner it intends or has operated in the past; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005086/en/

Contacts:

Tommy Hilfiger:

Virginia Ritchie

Vice President, Global Communications

E-mail: virginia.ritchie@tommy.com

Tel: +31 6 4318 4870