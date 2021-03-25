DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development / Key word(s): Research Update/Study results

HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role in Cancer with Two New Peer-reviewed Articles



25.03.2021 / 16:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role in Cancer with Two New Peer-reviewed Articles

Peer-reviewed articles have been published in Cancer Control and PLOS ONE

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 25. - HYD LLC has done pioneering work in the field of research on deuterium depletion and of developments based on that, its innovative activity laid the fundaments of a novel pharma and food industry. Hungarian molecular biologist, Gábor Somlyai PhD, in the early '90s foremost started to investigate the physiological importance of naturally occurring deuterium, and published the anticancer effects of deuterium depletion in FEBS Letters. Three decades of basic research confirmed the importance of deuterium in living organisms, revealing that the cellular and molecular events are influenced, organized and harmonized on submolecular level by the changing Deuterium/Hydrogen ratio in the cells.

Latest scientific results in this field have been published in Cancer Control and PLOS One widening our knowledge about the regulatory role of deuterium in cell metabolism, tumor growth and mutagenesis. In the article, appeared in Cancer Control, Gábor Somlyai PhD and his co-authors evaluated the effect of deuterium-depleted water (DDW) on pancreatic cancer in in vitro tests and in retrospective clinical study. In the in vitro tests, the effect of DDW was studied alone and in combination with the cytostatic Cisplatin on a Gemzar-resistant MIA PaCa-2 pancreas tumor cell line. The study proved that DDW enhanced the efficacy of Cisplatin in tissue culture which support the concept of the integration of DDW to conventional therapies. Complementary application of DDW in combination with chemotherapy would increase the survival and/or allowing reducing the dose and achieving lower toxicity. According to the published data consumption of DDW in pancreatic cancer patients combining with conventional therapy increased median survival time up to 19.6 months while control group, receiving only conventional therapy showed 6.36 months' survival in a retrospective study.

In another recent study, published in PLOS One, the possible role of deuterium in spontaneous mutations was investigated by scientists of the Biological Research Center at Szeged (Hungary). Three different E. coli strains were tested applying DDW (2 ppm D) and the mutation rate was compared to the control (150 ppm D). Earlier studies have proved that D 2 O in high concentration increased the mutation rate. The study aimed to investigate whether the lower than natural concentration of D reduces the frequency of spontaneous mutations. Using fluctuation tests, the mutation rate of three different Escherichia coli genes (cycA, ackA and galK) was measured. Out of the total 15 pairwise fluctuation analyses that were declared valid, nine indicated a significant decrease, while three marked the significant increase of the mutation/culture value upon D-depletion. Overall, growth in D-depleted minimal medium led to a geometric mean of 0.663-fold (95% confidence interval (CI95): 0.483-0.911) change in the mutation rate.

The ratio of the two hydrogen isotopes (Deuterium/Hydrogen) is a key signal, and the transfer of deuterium and hydrogen to different structural and functional molecules are essential for maintaining normal cellular functions, DNA and protein integrity. Strategic exchange of deuterium found in water and organic molecules to hydrogen opens new ways in prevention and curation of not only tumorous but also metabolic and other diseases. Three decades of basic research also confirmed, that deuterium depletion is highly specific to attack non-healthy cells.

HYD Group is proud of being at the leading edge of research and drug development at the submolecular level, of being a research and drug development company based on Hungarian discoveries and innovation. Our main aim is to serve the more efficient curation and prevention of diseases, and the improvement of quality of life, by novel products based on new scientific achievements.

About HYD LLC.

HYD LLC. was established in 1993 for the development and worldwide marketing of drugs and consumer products, that utilize the proprietary procedure, deuterium depletion. Since 1993, the company has been pioneering in research and drug development related to deuterium depletion and was worldwide the first to investigate the biological role and physiological importance of naturally occurring deuterium. The company's mission is to develop and register novel pharmaceutical and consumer products primarily for the treatment and prevention of tumorous diseases, and to open-up new ways of application of the method in further ranges of indication. The world's first deuterium-depleted antitumor medicine, Vetera-DDW-25(R) for veterinary application, was registered in Hungary in 1999. In 2000, the company brought the Preventa(R) deuterium-depleted drinking water products to the market. In 2012, Primus Capital closed a USD 2 Million investment in HYD Pharma Inc. The investment was used for validation of research results, and for set up the deuterium-depleted water (DDW) producing facility according to the GMP rules.





Contact



Gábor Somlyai PhD, CEO

HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development

Phone: +36 1 365 1660

mobil: +36 30 940 2311

gsomlyai@hyd.hu

www.hyd.hu

www.deuteriumdepletion.com

www.preventa.org

www.vetera.hu