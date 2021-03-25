Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 107/21: Listing of bond loan issued by Stendörren Fastigheter AB on STO Corporate Bonds (109/21)

Correction refers to Clearing System, see updated attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Stendörren
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2021-03-26. Last day of trading is set to
2024-04-19. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848502
