IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW's The Last Ronin #2 Leads Comic Sales

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2 Leads Comic Industry Sales

IDW's TMNT: The Last Ronin #2, by Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, and Tom Waltz, led the comic industry in both units sold and sales dollars in February, according to data collected from the ComicHub sales system, representing over 100 stores worldwide selling American comics. The comic broke IDW's record for largest print run with over 130,000 copies printed.

IDW Brings Wildly Popular Creators and Exclusives to WonderCon@Home Attendees Across the World

Comic-Con International's WonderCon@Home returns March 26-27. IDW is pulling out all the stops for the industry's biggest get-together with four engaging creator panels, five exclusive variant covers, new project announcement, art reveals, and rare past convention exclusives.

Follow the links below to our dedicated pages for each IDW WonderCon@Home creator panel:

IDW and SEGA Kick-off a Year-Long Celebration of Sonic The Hedgehog's 30th Anniversary at WonderCon!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and the IDW TMNT Universe!

IDW in 2021 and Beyond!

Top Shelf's World of Indie Graphic Novels

IDW's dedicated WonderCon web store (wondercon.idwpublishing.com) has IDW and convention exclusives, signed editions, and bargains.

IDW Publishing Salutes SEGA's Blue Blur with the SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30th Anniversary Comic Book Special

IDW Publishing and SEGA® of America, Inc. are collaborating to celebrate 30 years of the video game sensation-turned-pop culture icon, Sonic the Hedgehog. IDW will release the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special, a super-sized 80-page comic book featuring three tales of colorful heroes and dastardly villains by New York Times best-selling authors Gale Galligan and the McElroy Brothers.

"We're celebrating a major milestone for the world's coolest hedgehog, so we needed creators who could capture the vibrant comedy and action of Sonic in style," said IDW editor David Mariotte. "The 30th Anniversary Special features possibly the greatest creative lineup ever assembled on a single issue of Sonic!"

MEDIA HIGHLIGHTS:

Read the first four pages of The Sandman/Locke & Key comic crossover in exclusive preview by Christian Holub in Entertainment Weekly.

What do The Sandman and Locke & Key have in common? Well, in addition to both being critically-acclaimed dark fantasy comics, both sagas are currently being adapted as Netflix TV shows (Locke & Key finished one season and is working on its second, while The Sandman recently announced casting for its major characters). But the biggest connection between the two will soon be the special crossover miniseries, Locke & Key / The Sandman Universe: Hell & Gone, set to launch next month. EW has an exclusive preview of the first four pages of issue #1.

How Much Watching Time Do You Have This Weekend? Check out … the final batch of "Wynonna Earp" episodes by Margaret Lyons in The New York Times.

This cult-fave demon-hunting western, starring Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna Earp, descendant of Wyatt, returns this weekend for its final six episodes. While the mythology is a little too involved to start watching this close to the end, newcomers can still enjoy the show's punchy dialogue and overall campy sensibility, especially on this week's installment, which includes an engagement party where everyone falls under a love spell. If you're not sure what to do with your "Buffy" love these days, try this.

For More on Wynonna Earp: Exclusive Clip: Sheriff Nedley Drops A Truth Bomb On Nicole In Wynonna Earp's Next Episode by AJ Caulfield in Looper.

